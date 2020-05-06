Menu
SIMPLY THE BEST: 2019 premiers Yeppoon Swans are keen to gain the title of Australian Champions if the season recommences in time.
AFL

Vote: Which team was the better one?

NICK KOSSATCH
6th May 2020 1:47 PM | Updated: 1:48 PM
AUSSIE RULES: There's no denying that the mighty Yeppoon Swans are on the brink of a potential national record of 88 straight wins.

It all depends on how long the COVID-19 delayed AFL Capricornia season would be because the Swans are on a 78-game winning streak.

Yeppoon's last loss was round six 2015 - the first year of its five-straight premierships.

Yeppoon Swans' potentially biggest rival, BITS Saints, has also experienced a similar domination.

The two clubs were to have met in round one last month in the season opener.

They still might at a later date.

The Saints were in three successive grand finals from 2006-08 winning two of three in 2006 and 2008 against Rockhampton Brothers Kangaroos and Rocky Panthers respectively.

BITS fell short against the Swans and Kangaroos in 2009-10 before its hat-trick from 2011-13.

Saints beat Swans, the then called Gladstone Mudcrabs and Glenmore Bulls in that order to complete five flags out of eight attempts.

BITS LAST FLAG: Action from 2013 premiers BITS who beat Glenmore in the A-grade grand final. PICTURE: Sharyn O'Neill
BITS LAST FLAG: Action from 2013 premiers BITS who beat Glenmore in the A-grade grand final. PICTURE: Sharyn O'Neill

In that same 2006-14 period, Yeppoon won one premiership (2009) from three appearances in the "big dance".

Then the record-breaking juggernaut began as Yeppoon whipped grand final opponents BITS Saints, Gladstone Mudcrabs twice, the Bulls in 2018 and Rocky Panthers last year.

It's hard to go past Yeppoon Swans as its teams cashed in when it mattered most while opportunities were lost for BITS Saints across this 14-season duration.

 

So, we ask AFL Capricornia fans, which team was the greatest in the 2006-2019 period.

 

IN A NUTSELL

 

Swans - six flags out of seven attempts - 2006-2019

Saints - five flags out of nine attempts - 2006-2019

 

