VOTE NOW: Which Gladstone bub is the cheekiest?

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Jul 2020 1:00 PM
WHEN the Observer called out to readers for Gladstone's cutest bub, we were not prepared for the overwhelming response.

People posted hundreds of cute baby pictures.

With so many babies on show, we decided to create a number of polls, allowing readers to vote for their favourite.

The community has already crowned Gladstone's cutest bub as wide-eyed youngster Cooper and cast its vote for Gladstone's most fashionable bub

Today, we feature Gladstone's cheekiest bubs.

>> CLICK HERE TO VOTE IN THE POLL<<<

How to vote: Find the baby you want to vote for, then click on the blue 'Vote' button.

*NOTE: For ease of access, it's best to vote via the desktop site.

Voting will continue over the next fortnight in a number of other categories, including:

Gladstone's Miracle Bubs

Gladstone's Cheesy Grins

