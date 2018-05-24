Vote to support your sporting club

THREE local sports clubs are competing to win $5000 as part of Telstra's Connected Communities campaign which is currently running at Telstra Kin Kora.

From now until Sunday, June 3, local residents are being given the chance to vote for how they'd like sports clubs; Central Football Club, Gladstone South Swimming Club and Softball Gladstone, to share in $6000.

All part of Telstra Kin Kora's commitment to give back to the local community, the club with the most votes will receive $5000, while second and third place will receive $500 each.

"We wanted to support our local sports clubs and thought it would be great to get the community involved,” said Mikaela Hoskings, Area Manager at Vita Group (which operates Telstra Kin Kora).

"We look forward to helping give these clubs a bit of a boost.”

Gladstone South Swimming Club. Nick Kossatch GLA250817SOUTHSSWI

For the clubs involved, receiving $5000 will make a substantial difference by providing the opportunity to upgrade their facilities to better support their members and local residents.

"Winning Telstra's Connected Community $5000 prize would allow us to transform our team change rooms to be more usable for our entire Central football community of over 300 members,” said Marty Emerson, Vice President of Central Football Club.

"If Gladstone South Swimming Club were to win the Telstra $5000 Connected Community prize, it would go a long way to providing a shelter and an upgrade to our dilapidated BBQ area, enabling our volunteers to provide the dinners and sustenance our hungry young swimmers need,” added Ryan Chinner, President of Gladstone South Swimming Club.

Gladstone Softball grand final Telfords vs Souths Blue. Mike Richards GLA160318SBAL

"Renewing the infield playing surface through Telstra's Connected Community program will provide our members with a safer, more durable diamond to enhance their skills while training at a competition level,” said Wendy Scott, President of Softball Gladstone.

Residents can vote for the club they'd like to see win the $5000 first prize by visiting Telstra Kin Kora throughout May and June.