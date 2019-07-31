Menu
GLADSTONE, who has the best cake of them all?
News

VOTE NOW: Who will be Gladstone's best cake decorator?

Mark Zita
by
31st Jul 2019 4:06 PM | Updated: 4:06 PM
GLADSTONE, who has the best cake of them all?

The Observer put the call out for readers to nominate residents or businesses with exceptional cake decorating skills

We have tallied up the nominations and found 14 based on your recommendations, and placed them in the poll below.

Readers have until midday tomorrow to vote.

To properly lodge a vote, click the photo in the poll to view the name of the business.

If you want to confirm your vote, click the "Plus" button at the bottom of the image. If not, press the X on the top right.

Good luck to everyone!

Photo Gallery Poll

Vote for Gladstone's best cake decorator

Vote in this poll

best cake decorator cakes food gladstone region
Gladstone Observer

