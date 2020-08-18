Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Last night we announced our search for Gladstone’s best coffee.
Last night we announced our search for Gladstone’s best coffee.
News

VOTE NOW: Who makes the best coffee in Gladdy?

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Aug 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GLADSTONE coffee connoisseurs are lucky our city is home to an increasing number of great little cafes.

Last night we announced our search for Gladstone's best coffee.

After putting the call out on Facebook, the region delivered with dozens of nominations who they thought had the best cup of joe.

We trawled through the comments and compiled a poll with the top nominations.

Now it's up to you to decide who deserves the title for best coffee.

Readers have until 10am Thursday to vote.

Reader poll

Who makes the best coffee in Gladstone?

View Results
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council takes action at Agnes after carcasses dumped

        Premium Content Council takes action at Agnes after carcasses dumped

        News More signs will be placed in 1770 after piles of fish waste was dumped in Agnes Water on the weekend.

        Developer’s dream: Huge block of land on Agnes market

        Premium Content Developer’s dream: Huge block of land on Agnes market

        Property It is being touted as the “golden ticket” for a residential developer searching for...

        IN COURT: 67 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 67 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 18.

        Police investigating 'suspicious' car fire in Gladstone

        Premium Content Police investigating 'suspicious' car fire in Gladstone

        News Police located the 1997 Toyota Camry about 11.40pm burnt out.