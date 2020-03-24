Menu
Generic image of teacher teaching students inside school classroom.
VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s favourite teacher

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
TEACHERS certainly play an important role as they help shape the minds and futures of our little ones and the Gladstone region sure has some amazing teachers at our public and private schools.

We put the call out this week to find Gladstone's best teacher and were inundated with of nominations from parents and students putting forward their A-plus educators.

We've had the near impossible task of marking their report cards and whittling the short list down to just 11.

The poll closes at 2pm this Thursday.

Who is Gladstone's favourite teacher?

