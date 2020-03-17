VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s favourite hairdresser

1968. Women sit under the dryers at the hairdressers.

1968. Women sit under the dryers at the hairdressers.

A GOOD hairdresser does more than just keep your locks looking stylish and healthy. Sometimes they can even provide a listening ear and advice when times are hard.

The Observer thinks it's for these reasons we had such a huge response when we asked our Facebook likers who is the region's best hairdresser.

For this reason, we've decided to extend the finalists to the top 18.

Below is the final list of nominees to be voted on until the poll closes at 2pm Thursday.

Vote who you think should take out the number one spot below.

Reader poll Who is Gladstone's favourite hairdresser? Hair by Studio B- Kym Manning

Omega Salon – Josh

Crown2Reign – Michelle Eaton

Crown2Reign – Matthew Peterson

Kara Pershouse – Your Style by Kara

Alex Maree Hair Studio – Samantha Ward

Alex Maree Hair Studio – Michaela Ward

Mandy’s Hairworkz – Emily Natana

Mandy’s Hairworkz – Sammy Warwick

Angie’s Hair Graphics

Halo Hair – Kerri

Halo Hair – Jade Jones

22 Hair Lane – Leisa Eddy

McDooley Designs Hair & Beauty -Shannon Elyse O’Reilly

Garage BarberShop – Rex Silver

Beachcombers Style House – Gina Murphy

Groom Barbershop – Jared

Hair at Lou’s – Louise Farrar Vote View Results