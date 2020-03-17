Menu
1968. Women sit under the dryers at the hairdressers.
News

VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s favourite hairdresser

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Mar 2020 1:30 PM
A GOOD hairdresser does more than just keep your locks looking stylish and healthy. Sometimes they can even provide a listening ear and advice when times are hard.

The Observer thinks it's for these reasons we had such a huge response when we asked our Facebook likers who is the region's best hairdresser.

For this reason, we've decided to extend the finalists to the top 18.

Below is the final list of nominees to be voted on until the poll closes at 2pm Thursday.

Vote who you think should take out the number one spot below.

 

Who is Gladstone's favourite hairdresser?

Is your hairdresser the best in Gladstone? Vote now out of 18 top local hairdressers.
