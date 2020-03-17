VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s favourite hairdresser
A GOOD hairdresser does more than just keep your locks looking stylish and healthy. Sometimes they can even provide a listening ear and advice when times are hard.
The Observer thinks it's for these reasons we had such a huge response when we asked our Facebook likers who is the region's best hairdresser.
For this reason, we've decided to extend the finalists to the top 18.
Below is the final list of nominees to be voted on until the poll closes at 2pm Thursday.
Vote who you think should take out the number one spot below.
Reader poll
Who is Gladstone's favourite hairdresser?