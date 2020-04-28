Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Young workers
Young workers
News

VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s favourite boss?

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Apr 2020 3:38 PM | Updated: 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOSSES have a very important role in society. They can motivate you to become a better person, offer a strong support network and help you achieve career goals.

We put the call out this week to find Gladstone's best boss and were inundated with nominations from staff putting forward someone who's has gone above and beyond for them.

We've decided to include all nominations to give everyone a fair chance at winning.

The poll closes at 2pm on Thursday.

Read what some people had to say about their boss down below:

Reader poll

Who is Gladstone's favourite boss?

View Results

 

Shannae Saltner said this about Matthew Cooke from Nhulundu Health Service:

"(Matthew) has allowed me to work from home for the past 4 weeks to keep my kids home with me when I was panicking in the early days of this. I have been supplied with everything I need to work from home as well. Even before COVID-19, I have been able to choose my work days and work hours, have been able to take leave no questions asked and have been supported through a rough pregnancy last year!," Ms Saltner said.

Mel Robertson said this about Kristine Hardy from Angus & Coote:

"(Kristine) is like a mother to me and all of the team at Angus & Coote, Gladstone. She would go above and beyond to help anyone and everyone, is the hardest worker I know and is one of the kindest, most caring people there is … We leave work with big smiles, not just because the day is done and we get to go home, but because we've had a good day working together and achieving our goals," Ms Robertson said.

Dawson Frost said this about Mel Howells at Optimal Pharmacy Plus:

"I have never heard a bad word about her from anyone! Always willing to help anyone in need and very easy to get along with. She has let me keep my job and given me great hours during this uncertain time."

favourite boss vote now gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We’re still here’: CWA offers support during pandemic

        premium_icon ‘We’re still here’: CWA offers support during pandemic

        News GLADSTONE’s Country Womens Association has gone virtual in an effort to offer support to members and people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

        Don’t neglect chronic health condition care plans

        premium_icon Don’t neglect chronic health condition care plans

        News The Government is urging Australians to maintain regular health care during...

        BEST OF SERIES: Close race for deputy mayor

        premium_icon BEST OF SERIES: Close race for deputy mayor

        News We're taking a look back at our best-read articles from the past months.

        Residents can report COVID-19 breaches online

        premium_icon Residents can report COVID-19 breaches online

        News Police will take follow-up action when complaints are received through the online...