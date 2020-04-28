VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s favourite boss?

BOSSES have a very important role in society. They can motivate you to become a better person, offer a strong support network and help you achieve career goals.

We put the call out this week to find Gladstone's best boss and were inundated with nominations from staff putting forward someone who's has gone above and beyond for them.

We've decided to include all nominations to give everyone a fair chance at winning.

The poll closes at 2pm on Thursday.

Read what some people had to say about their boss down below:

Reader poll Who is Gladstone's favourite boss? ShedEx – Brett and Angie Dare

Encompass Allied Health – Amanda Akers

Harbour City Harley Davidson - Mark Harris

Calliope McDonalds - Reanna Graham

Above and Beyond Swimschool - Toni and Shad Royston

Auslec Gladstone - Craig Bartley

Schnitz Gladstone - Chris Allan & Kristal Louise Laugesen

Boy Espresso - Carly Urquhart

MizHitch Makeup & Beauty - Eleni Meyrick

Little House of Beauty - Teresa Price

Port City Kids Early Learning Centre - Rob McIntyre, Rachel Kelly-Wright and Pam Nunn

Max Employment - Lynn Munster

Savour the Flavour and Flavours Marina- Janelle Noonan

Angus & Coote - Kristine Hardy

Optimal Pharmacy - Kerry-Anne Dean Mel Howells

Hair By Studio B - Bridie Ritchie

Nhulundu Health Service - Matthew Cooke

Elevate Media & Gladstone News - Ashleigh Kvitko

Rural Fire Service - Craig Magick

H&R Block Gladstone - Karen Windress

Suncorp Gladstone - Brenda Greig

Mandys Hairworkz - Mady Rigby

Drakes Sun Valley - Jodie Magyar

Rainbow Valley Early Learning - Marion Hayes

Brush and Comb Hair and Beauty Salon - Melissa Lobegeier

Hungry Jacks - Austin Walker

Halo Hair Studio - Jade Jones

Vibe Gladstone - Miki Gibson

Rema Tip Top - Matt Page

Aurizon Wagon Shed - Dan Jewell

Shannae Saltner said this about Matthew Cooke from Nhulundu Health Service:

"(Matthew) has allowed me to work from home for the past 4 weeks to keep my kids home with me when I was panicking in the early days of this. I have been supplied with everything I need to work from home as well. Even before COVID-19, I have been able to choose my work days and work hours, have been able to take leave no questions asked and have been supported through a rough pregnancy last year!," Ms Saltner said.

Mel Robertson said this about Kristine Hardy from Angus & Coote:

"(Kristine) is like a mother to me and all of the team at Angus & Coote, Gladstone. She would go above and beyond to help anyone and everyone, is the hardest worker I know and is one of the kindest, most caring people there is … We leave work with big smiles, not just because the day is done and we get to go home, but because we've had a good day working together and achieving our goals," Ms Robertson said.

Dawson Frost said this about Mel Howells at Optimal Pharmacy Plus:

"I have never heard a bad word about her from anyone! Always willing to help anyone in need and very easy to get along with. She has let me keep my job and given me great hours during this uncertain time."