This is my little man Rhys, 7 months and pure cheekiness!
VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s cutest bub for 2020

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
From miracle babies and style queens, to cheeky tots and toddlers, Gladstone residents produce some cute babies.

When The Observer put out the call to find Gladstone's cutest bub, we were inundated with hundreds of photos from proud parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles.

Today, we feature more than 50 of Gladstone's Cutest Bubs.

>> CLICK HERE TO VOTE IN THE POLL<<<

Who is Gladstone's cutest bub?

Vote in this poll

How to vote: Find the baby you want to vote for, then click on the blue 'Vote' button.

*NOTE: For ease of access, it's best to vote via the desktop site.

Voting will continue over the next fortnight in a number of other categories, including:

Gladstone's Cheekiest Bubs

Gladstone's Miracle Bubs

Gladstone's Most Stylish Bubs

Gladstone's Cheesy Grins

The most popular entries in each category will then be included in the ultimate vote for Gladstone's Cutest Bub for 2020.

Gladstone Observer

