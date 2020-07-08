VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s cutest bub for 2020
From miracle babies and style queens, to cheeky tots and toddlers, Gladstone residents produce some cute babies.
When The Observer put out the call to find Gladstone's cutest bub, we were inundated with hundreds of photos from proud parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles.
Today, we feature more than 50 of Gladstone's Cutest Bubs.
>> CLICK HERE TO VOTE IN THE POLL<<<
Photo Gallery Poll
Who is Gladstone's cutest bub?
How to vote: Find the baby you want to vote for, then click on the blue 'Vote' button.
*NOTE: For ease of access, it's best to vote via the desktop site.
Voting will continue over the next fortnight in a number of other categories, including:
Gladstone's Cheekiest Bubs
Gladstone's Miracle Bubs
Gladstone's Most Stylish Bubs
Gladstone's Cheesy Grins
The most popular entries in each category will then be included in the ultimate vote for Gladstone's Cutest Bub for 2020.