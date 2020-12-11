VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s best teacher?

We put the call out this week to find Gladstone’s best teacher and were inundated with of hundreds of nominations from parents and students putting forward their A-plus educators.

TEACHERS certainly play an important role as they help shape the minds and futures of our little ones and the Gladstone region sure has some amazing teachers at our public and private schools.

We've had the near impossible task of marking their report cards and whittling the short list down to just 11.

The poll closes at 2pm on Monday.