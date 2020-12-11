Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
We put the call out this week to find Gladstone’s best teacher and were inundated with of hundreds of nominations from parents and students putting forward their A-plus educators.
We put the call out this week to find Gladstone’s best teacher and were inundated with of hundreds of nominations from parents and students putting forward their A-plus educators.
News

VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s best teacher?

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
11th Dec 2020 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TEACHERS certainly play an important role as they help shape the minds and futures of our little ones and the Gladstone region sure has some amazing teachers at our public and private schools.

We put the call out this week to find Gladstone's best teacher and were inundated with of hundreds of nominations from parents and students putting forward their A-plus educators.

We've had the near impossible task of marking their report cards and whittling the short list down to just 11.

The poll closes at 2pm on Monday.

Reader poll

Who is Gladstone's best teacher?

View Results

More Stories

bestteacher votenowgladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman tried to flush keys of stolen car

        Premium Content Woman tried to flush keys of stolen car

        Crime The 21-year-old also seriously injured a police officer while in the watch-house.

        CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief targets Repco and ex-wife

        Premium Content CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief targets Repco and ex-wife

        Crime Little did he know his former partner had installed CCTV cameras.

        ‘FATIGUED’: 1000 days in detention for Tamil family

        Premium Content ‘FATIGUED’: 1000 days in detention for Tamil family

        Politics Priya, Nades, and their two daughters will spend their third Christmas in detention...

        Busking muso returns to Agnes Blues Fest

        Premium Content Busking muso returns to Agnes Blues Fest

        Music The festival favourite has been locked in to play at the main stage.