VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s best hairdresser for 2021?

It's that time of year where the Observer is on the hunt to find the region's best and most recommended hairdresser as part of its Best of Gladstone series.

We put a call out for nominations and were inundated with more than a hundred comments from happy clients.

With so many to choose from, we've narrowed the search down to the top 10 hairdressers in the Gladstone region.

Voting is open for readers to decide the winner until Sunday at midnight.