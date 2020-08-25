Menu
Last night, the Observer put the call out calling for residents to nominate which dance teacher they think is Gladstone’s best.
VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s best dance teacher?

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
FROM jazz to ballet, contemporary to Irish dancing, Gladstone has many dance teachers who teach the region's thousands of children and adults.

Last night, The Observer put a call out on Facebook asking residents to nominate which dance teacher they think is Gladstone's best.

Overall, 15 of the region's dance teachers were nominated for the title.

Now it's up to readers to decide which dance teacher they think should be crowned Gladstone's best.

The poll will remain open until 10am on Thursday, August 27.

 

Who is Gladstone's best dance teacher?

Here is some of what readers have to say about their favourite dance teachers:

"Melinda Taylor- Tannum Sands/Boyne Island Melinda's Dance Studio. Such a loving, caring, dedicated, professional teacher. Been teaching in Tannum for years and she goes above and beyond for the studio and her students." - Ellen Lymbery

"There are many wonderful dance teachers in this town, who all deserve accolades for persevering in these difficult times.

Marj Rampton from Evolve Dance Studio, however, has my utmost respect." - Amber Wieland

"Kylie Ware from PCYC Gladstone Irish dancers. Her dedication to her dancers goes above and beyond. We are so lucky to have her as a teacher." - Julie Holden

"Ivan Dunkley from Dunkley Dance Studio. He does ballroom dancing in Gladstone, Calliope, Builyan and Monto. It's honestly an amazing experience, I find ballroom dancing a beautiful thing to do." - Sue Vince

"Miss Manda Miettinen from Discovery Coast Dance Centre (Agnes Water) is my nomination. Her students love her and she is an incredible teacher." - Kerry Whitaker

