Voting is now open for The Observer’s best builder poll. Cast your vote now so the best can be crowned. Voting closes on Thursday at noon. FILE PHOTO.
News

VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s best builder?

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
11th Jan 2021 5:00 PM
Builders are the cornerstone of the Gladstone region and without them your dream homes would never become a reality.

This is your opportunity to have your say on who you think is Gladstone's most gifted builder.

The Observer's call-out via social media on Sunday night was met with a rousing response as people stated who they thought should take out the title.

Now, your vote counts more than ever.

There are 14 nominees, who range from employees of larger businesses to sole operators.

Voting is open now and will close Thursday at noon.

Who is Gladstone's best builder?

Gladstone Observer

