VOTE NOW: Who are the top-20 players in Gladstone?

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rugby League Gladstone fans here's your chance to have your say as to who are the greatest players ever to have graced the playing fields.

There is a big pool of past and present players for voters to choose from.

The player with the most votes will be cast as the best in Rugby League Gladstone across all eras.

The Observer needs the following information on the players listed in the poll below:

Reader poll From 1-20 vote who are Gladstone's best female and male rugby league players? Gary Larsen

Peter White

Leif Audet

Matt Jones

Will Jarvis

Ben Platt

Dean O'Dowd

Tony Austin

David Wright

Craig Taylor

Col O'Brien

Kev Manderson

Brian Fitzsimmons

Ray McBeath

Fred Golder

Dave Sweeney

Shaun Dredge

Jamie Cogill

Paul Condren

Jason Batchelor

Kory Sbrseni

Jayden Kiss

Brandon Steele

Bill Cullen

Ashley Dodd

Matt Baker

Chelsea Baker

Danielle Gillmeister

Kristal Johnston

Tracey Roots

Nadine Day

Zeah Lane

Kate Cunningham

Vassa Hunter

Krystal Sulter

Jill Kornbrekke

Shakerra Upotongia

Carly Hill

Tanya Howarth

Kody House

Prue Hair

Scooby Wharewera

Amy-Lee Pople

Rikarra Benjamin

Andrea Turich

Kara Moore Vote View Results

- player's playing position

- club

- playing years at club or clubs

RELATED STORY: From coloured hair to a bare minimum done Friday

RELATED STORY: FINAL DAY: Top-20 rugby league players in Gladstone