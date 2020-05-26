Menu
Gary Larsen (ball) tackled by Damian Brown (L) & Jim Serdaris during Norths v Manly NRL game, 03/05/98. Rugby League A/CT
Sport

VOTE NOW: Who are the top-20 players in Gladstone?

NICK KOSSATCH
26th May 2020 4:06 PM | Updated: 4:06 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Rugby League Gladstone fans here's your chance to have your say as to who are the greatest players ever to have graced the playing fields.

There is a big pool of past and present players for voters to choose from.

 

The player with the most votes will be cast as the best in Rugby League Gladstone across all eras.

 

The Observer needs the following information on the players listed in the poll below:

From 1-20 vote who are Gladstone's best female and male rugby league players?

- player's playing position

- club

- playing years at club or clubs

