Support the bakeries in your local area. Source: News Corp Australia
VOTE NOW: Which's the Best Bakery in Gladstone

Eilish Massie
by and Matt Preston and Eilish Massie
15th Apr 2021 4:56 PM
MATT Preston put the call out for the Best Bakery in Gladstone and the local knowledge has been pouring in.

Below is our list of finalists and now it's up to you, our food savvy readers, to help us decide who's the best in the business.

The poll closes at 8am on Thursday, April 22. You must be a digital subscriber to vote in our 'Best of' poll. One vote per subscriber will be recorded. The winner will be notified on Thursday, April 22.

Happy voting!

 

