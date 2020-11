VOTE NOW: Where is Gladstone best swim school?

VOTE NOW: Where is Gladstone best swim school?

THE importance of learning to swim cannot be understated in the Port City.

Thankfully, the Gladstone region seemingly boasts dozens of talented swim teachers who can teach children or adults in the water.

We asked our readers where the best swim school was in Gladstone, and were inundated with nominations.

Now we need your help to crown the best swim schools in Gladstone.

Cast your vote in our online poll by noon Friday to crown the winner.