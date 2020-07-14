Menu
VOTE NOW: Gladstone’s most fashionable baby

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
They're young but they're already rocking out in some stylish outfits. Everything from fancy dress to the latest fashion, Gladstone babies are wearing it.

Who do you think is Gladstone's most fashionable?

When The Observer put out the call to find Gladstone's cutest bub we were inundated with hundreds of photos from proud parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles.

Today, we feature Gladstone's most stylish bubs.

 

>> CLICK HERE TO VOTE IN THE POLL<<<

VOTE NOW: Who is Gladdy's most stylish bub?

How to vote: Find the baby you want to vote for, then click on the blue 'Vote' button.

*NOTE: For ease of access, it's best to vote via the desktop site.

Voting will continue over the next fortnight in a number of other categories, including:

Gladstone's Cheekiest Bubs

Gladstone's Miracle Bubs

Gladstone's Cheesy Grins

