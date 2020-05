THE Observer is on the hunt for Gladstone's cutest dog, and we're one step closing to crowning a winner.

THE Observer is on the hunt for Gladstone's cutest dog, and we're one step closing to crowning a winner.

THE Observer is on the hunt for Gladstone's cutest dog, and we're one step closer to crowning a winner.

The top pups were determined by the amount of likes on The Observer's Facebook call-out on Sunday.

We've narrowed it down to more than 50 doggos (and we fell in love in the process).

See all the contenders here.

The poll closes this Thursday at 6pm.

Happy voting!