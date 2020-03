Fish and chips is a great addition to any table this Easter Friday, although Thabeban and Eastside Takeaway have a wealth of others options available

GLADSTONE is home to a great array of restaurants and if there's one thing we need to do right now amid this coronavirus craziness it is to support our local businesses and order some takeaway.

The Observer put the call out to readers on Monday night to nominate their favourite takeaway businesses in the region, and the responses did not disappoint.

We've short-listed it down to 12 nominees, now it's time to get voting.

Voting will close at 2pm on Thursday.