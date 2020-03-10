VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone's best personal trainer

Personal trainers have a way of bringing out the best in you when you're feeling your worst.

They also motivate you and help you achieve your goals faster, with gyms becoming somewhat of a second home to many of us.

The Observer asked its readers who was the best personal trainer in the region, receiving hundreds of nominations.

We have now narrowed down the top ten personal trainers that had the most likes on our Facebook post.

Below is the final list of nominees to be voted on until the poll closes at 2pm Thursday.

Vote who you think should take out the number one spot below.