VOTE NOW: Best child care centres in Gladstone

Eilish Massie
22nd Oct 2019 12:54 PM
WHEN choosing a child care centre, it's important to trust the educators who will be looking after your precious little ones day after day.

The Observer asked its Facebook community to nominate the child care centres that go above and beyond.

The most nominated centres have been compiled into this final voting poll.

We were inundated with responses, with more than 100 people nominating their favourite child care centre.

Now, it's up to you to vote for the best in Gladstone.

We will announce the winner later this week.

Voting will close on Wednesday at midnight.

Which of these child care centres should be named Gladstone's best?

