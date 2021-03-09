VOTE NOW: 8 of Gladstone’s best dentists
The dentist's chair can be a daunting place, but a group of Gladstone professionals have taken the fear factor out of checking up on your pearly whites.
The Observer put a call-out on Facebook as part of its Best of the Gladstone series, with dozens of nominations highlighting a handful of clinics.
These specialists span the entire Gladstone Region, but only one can be named the region's "best".
It's now time to crown a winner.
Voting is open until Friday night.