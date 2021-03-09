Menu
Who is Gladstone's best dentist?
VOTE NOW: 8 of Gladstone's best dentists

Eilish Massie
9th Mar 2021 10:00 AM
The dentist's chair can be a daunting place, but a group of Gladstone professionals have taken the fear factor out of checking up on your pearly whites.

The Observer put a call-out on Facebook as part of its Best of the Gladstone series, with dozens of nominations highlighting a handful of clinics.

These specialists span the entire Gladstone Region, but only one can be named the region's "best".

It's now time to crown a winner.

Voting is open until Friday night.

Who is Gladstone's best dentist?

