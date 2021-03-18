VOTE NOW: 67 of Gladstone’s cutest dogs

VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone's cutest dog for 2021

VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone's cutest dog for 2021

Gladstone dog-lovers couldn't help but show their pretty pups to the world when The Observer put the call out on Facebook for the region’s cutest dog.

From pugs to cattle dogs to cheeky labradors – Gladdy dog owners posted more than 100 photos of their favourite four-legged friends and the reasons they were so special to them.

Now it's time to give back to them and vote for your dog who could be crowned Gladstone’s cutest dog.

Voting closes at midnight on Sunday – so don’t forget to share the news with family and friends so everyone can get voting for your best friend.

VOTE BELOW: