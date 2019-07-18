VOTE NOW: 15 best employees in Gladstone

The Observer wants to know who is the best employee in town

The Observer wants to know who is the best employee in town

WE WANT to know who is the best employee in town.

The Observer put the call out for readers to nominate someone who they either worked with or knew to be someone who offered exceptional customer service.

We have found the top 15 based on your recommendations, and placed them in the poll below.

Readers have until midnight on Monday to vote.

It's up to you to decide.

Here are the top 15 employees in Gladstone, as voted by you. In no particular order:

1. Tania Neilsen, Toolooa Family Practice

Kat Boyes: "Always compassionate to her patients, very happy lady that has genuine caring for all of her patients."

2. Linda Richards, Hertz Gladstone

Emily Taylor: "She works hard behind the scenes day in and day out. Linda has assisted my transition into the Hertz team and am proud to say that she is the biggest inspiration so far. I whole heartedly believe that she deserves this recognition."

3. Danielle Rive, Crossroads

Mel Noack: "She is the most amazing retail person ever. Doesn't matter if you are small, tall, skinny, average or plus size this lay will make you feel good about yourself."

4. Ashley Snell, ALDI Gladstone

Zeb Zerka Gilmore: "An absolute master at his craft always thinking on his feet and always two steps ahead. Ash is true definition of the term never judge a book by its cover because he is always striving to be the hardest worker in the room and always got his coworkers back when they are in need of help and guidance."

5. Adam Bosnjak, Good Price Pharmacy

Jacqueline Blagoev: "Patient pro active in advice on medications. Goes above and beyond in customer service."

6. Kelly Dernehl, Trinity College

Annie Gelhaar Grice: "Kelly goes above and beyond to ensure you are empowered to do your best always. Kelly is a warm, caring supportive and motivating. A wonderful teacher and mentor to all staff and students. She is an extremely hard worker and manages such a busy job on top of being a wonderful mother to two little boys. Above all else Kelly makes time for everyone regardless of her busy schedule."

7. Bridie Ritchie, Hair by Studio B

Mickayla Miller: "She's a incredible boss helps out at work an outside of work where she can, amazing services & hair creations from her, always listens to her clients an is just all round incredible!"

8. Kylie Shaw, Fab Financial Services

Susan Henwood: "Best account around and always there to answer your tax questions. Goes out of her way to make sure you are happy with your service she has supplied."

9. Danielle Emerson, Community Solutions

Sherrie Nayda: "She goes above and beyond in every aspect of her job. She makes sure you're not treated Like a number, she is always smiling and makes it great atmosphere to be in."

10. Sandra Petts, Gladstone Aquatic Centre

Tanya Maree Page: "She must be Gladstones best Learn to Swim Instructor having taught several generations now. Always friendly and reliable and out there helping save lives. Love her work!"

11. Nathan Woods, Domino's Gladstone

Victoria McDonald: "He's a superstar, always working hard and knows how to make a customer happy."

12. Jacqui Betts, The Club Hotel

One of the most hard working people you will ever meet, she always goes above and beyond for all of us that work at the club hotel and puts 100% into everyday. Customers always leave happy.

13. Julie Lorenz, Winkel Aviation Services

Adam Mossman: "Impeccable customer service and an amazing can do attitude."

14. Rosalie McPherson, Nextra Valley News

Kristyn Jacobson: "I guarantee there is nobody who works harder for their business than this lady! 6 days a week, 10-12 hour days to ensure exceptional customer service for our community."

15. Katie Patchett, Spotlight Gladstone

Shannon Bartlett: "She is nothing but lovely to her fellow colleagues and goes above and beyond for customers. Works her butt off."