Nothing beats fish and chips on the beach.
News

Vote is catching on for best fish and chips

by Ashlea Knickel and Penny Hoffmann
4th Jul 2018 4:35 PM

FINDING a good fish and chip shop can be a hard catch.

Ahead of The Australian Fish and Chips Awards 2018, The Observer hit the streets yesterday to hear your top pick.

 

"MJ's because they have the best chips and because of the amazing atmosphere." - Narelle Nuffer and Amanda Robitaille Contributed

 

"Gladstone Fish Markets because the food is always fresh and consistently good." - Cynthia and Edgar Allen Contributed

The results were mixed with shops from across the region luring customers in on a regular basis.

 

"Sun Valley seafood for the fantastic food and great service." - Mel Kent-Ford Contributed

 

"The yacht because the service is great and the food is fresh." - Andrew Robitaille Contributed

If you want to see your favourite fish and chip shop receive the recognition they deserve, vote for them at fishandchipsawards.com.au.

Last year fish-loving Australians cast almost 100,000 votes for their shops.

Now it is "ready, set, batter" to see who can topple 2017 winner Frying Nemo, of the Northern Territory.

Fish and chips will be rated against five criteria - taste (40 per cent), service (30 per cent), choice (10 per cent), information (10 per cent), and presentation (10 per cent).

There are two categories of award; People's Choice State Award and National Judged Fish and Chips Award.

The awards are coordinated by the Fisheries Research and Development Corporation in partnership with state and territory fishing industry councils.

Voting for the Awards starts on August 1 and closes on September 15.

Winners will be announced on October 15.

