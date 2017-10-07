Vote for Gladstone in national destinations poll

NOMINATED: Heron Island is one of three Southern Great Barrier Reef islands that you can vote for in the Experience Oz national destinations poll.

GLADSTONE has been nominated as one of Australia's top travel destinations for 2017 in an annual national consumer poll by leading travel experience provider Experience Oz.

Australia's Top Destinations to Experience, a major national poll now in its fifth year, has put Gladstone on the shortlist alongside 44 other destinations within the regional category of the survey.

Gladstone was nominated due to its distinct experiential and travel offerings for locals and tourist travellers.

Southern Great Barrier Reef islands Lady Musgrave, Heron and Lady Elliot are among 23 destinations nominated under the islands category.

PRISTINE: Snorkelling at Lady Musgrave Island.

Experience Oz marketing manager Matt Hobbs said that Australia's Top Regional Destinations to Experience aims to be an annual showcase of all the unique destinations - both large and small - as well as experience that make Australia great, while encouraging Aussies to travel domestically rather than abroad.

"While there's been a recent trend for domestic travellers to look at short overseas trips, we want to put the emphasis back on all the incredible locations Aussies can visit within our own country," Mr Hobbs said.

"When discussing must-visit regional Australian travel spots, Gladstone is one destination that should be on all Aussies' bucket lists."

Participants in the poll will have the chance to win a trip to their top-voted destination with Experience Oz, including flights, accommodation and a handful of the must-do experiences in the given region.

The poll is currently open and runs until October 23.

Visit https://www.experienceoz.com.au/en/top-10-destinations-2017 to cast your vote.