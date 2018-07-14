Vote for best in region and nominate businesses for service

THE prestigious 2018 Best In Business Awards are coming up soon and a great opportunity to showcase businesses in the Gladstone region.

This year is the ninth awards presentation and will celebrate the best and brightest on offer through many different categories.

Gladstone region customers can vote for the most outstanding businesses.

Curtis Ferry Services owner Adam Balkin saw Best In Business as a chance for Gladstone residents to have their say on quality service and customer care.

"It will be good to see as a people's choice award and hard work is recognised,” Mr Balkin said.

He began as a deckhand on Curtis Ferry Services when he finished school in 2001.

He saw the changes to Gladstone after the construction boom and believes tourism to be a sleeping giant and possibly the next boom.

"During 2014 I bought Curtis Ferry Services and saw tourism as an industry for Gladstone,” he said.

"There are so many different things to do in Gladstone and business to support them.

"I do runs out to Curtis Island and Facing Island five days a week and there is more to Curtis Island than just the industry based on it.”

Curtis Island Ferry goes out to North-West Island and Port of Gladstone Harbour Tours, and gives a different perspective of industry and the harbour.

Mr Balkin is a Young Tourism Leader and encouraged Gladstone youth to consider a career in tourism.

The Young Tourism Leaders Program provides role models to encourage young people to consider a career in the tourism industry.

"My role is to promote the tourism industry to school age students and prevent a shortfall in tourism and help with candidates for it,” he said.

Nomination forms will be printed in The Observer from July 28 three times during the week and every Saturday.