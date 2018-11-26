Volunteers want no elderly person left alone these holidays

ADOPT a Grandparent Gladstone was started in 2013 by Nicole Allison.

This year she is joined in her efforts by RSPCA volunteer Teoni Stephens and Edenvale Aged Care Facility diversional therapist Ros Mearns, an ongoing partner.

"After donating to other Christmas drives for years I wanted a more personalised approach, it also always seemed that the elderly were the ones forgotten about at this time of year,” Ms Allison said.

She said the project involved nursing homes providing a list of residents with things they may want or need, after which families can 'adopt' a grandparent, purchase them a gift and visit them during Christmas week.

"The kids love it, the residents love it, we've even had a few dogs attend as well - people can take along their own or we've taken some from the RSPCA where I volunteer,” Ms Allison said.

"We hope to have entertainment in the form of local singers, kids playing instruments for the residents and have also had a volunteer offer to do their hair and nails for them.”

This year's adoptees include residents from Boyne Island's Bindaree Lodge Care Centre and Gladstone's Blue Care Edenvale Aged Care Facility.

"It's a great way to remind us what Christmas is all about, by sharing the Christmas spirit and brightening a stranger's day,” Ms Allison said.

"Children may not have grandparents they are able to visit so this gives them the opportunity to interact with our older generation, and the residents talk about it for days.

"They're even known to have a cry when it's time to leave.”

She said the project was recently nominated for the Gladstone Australia Day Volunteer Event of the Year award.

"If we are short-listed as finalists, we will go forward to potentially win the award in January which would be very exciting and get the event some great exposure so we can take on more aged care facilities in future,” Ms Allison said.

Residents at both facilities are still available for 'adoption' and this can be done by visiting the Adopt a Grandparent Gladstone Facebook page.

The initiative is open to all families who can attend a visiting day.

Visiting dates for the Bindaree centre will be December 13-15 and for the Edenvale centre, December 19, 20 and 22.