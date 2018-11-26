Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A TIME TO GIVE: Adopt a Grandparent founder Nicole Allison and Edenvale Aged Care diversional therapist Ros Mearns.
A TIME TO GIVE: Adopt a Grandparent founder Nicole Allison and Edenvale Aged Care diversional therapist Ros Mearns.
News

Volunteers want no elderly person left alone these holidays

Noor Gillani
by
26th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADOPT a Grandparent Gladstone was started in 2013 by Nicole Allison.

This year she is joined in her efforts by RSPCA volunteer Teoni Stephens and Edenvale Aged Care Facility diversional therapist Ros Mearns, an ongoing partner.

"After donating to other Christmas drives for years I wanted a more personalised approach, it also always seemed that the elderly were the ones forgotten about at this time of year,” Ms Allison said.

She said the project involved nursing homes providing a list of residents with things they may want or need, after which families can 'adopt' a grandparent, purchase them a gift and visit them during Christmas week.

"The kids love it, the residents love it, we've even had a few dogs attend as well - people can take along their own or we've taken some from the RSPCA where I volunteer,” Ms Allison said.

"We hope to have entertainment in the form of local singers, kids playing instruments for the residents and have also had a volunteer offer to do their hair and nails for them.”

This year's adoptees include residents from Boyne Island's Bindaree Lodge Care Centre and Gladstone's Blue Care Edenvale Aged Care Facility.

"It's a great way to remind us what Christmas is all about, by sharing the Christmas spirit and brightening a stranger's day,” Ms Allison said.

"Children may not have grandparents they are able to visit so this gives them the opportunity to interact with our older generation, and the residents talk about it for days.

"They're even known to have a cry when it's time to leave.”

She said the project was recently nominated for the Gladstone Australia Day Volunteer Event of the Year award.

"If we are short-listed as finalists, we will go forward to potentially win the award in January which would be very exciting and get the event some great exposure so we can take on more aged care facilities in future,” Ms Allison said.

Residents at both facilities are still available for 'adoption' and this can be done by visiting the Adopt a Grandparent Gladstone Facebook page.

The initiative is open to all families who can attend a visiting day.

Visiting dates for the Bindaree centre will be December 13-15 and for the Edenvale centre, December 19, 20 and 22.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Grateful': Firefighters thank NSW RFS for water tanker

    'Grateful': Firefighters thank NSW RFS for water tanker

    Breaking The severe bushfire is now affecting the township of Deepwater.

    BUSHFIRES: Deputy Mayor warns of devastation to come

    premium_icon BUSHFIRES: Deputy Mayor warns of devastation to come

    News He has visited evacuees at the Miriam Vale Community Centre.

    • 26th Nov 2018 12:24 PM
    SOCIALS: Feed barn paw-traits

    premium_icon SOCIALS: Feed barn paw-traits

    News It was paw-fect weather for a pet portrait at Feed Barn.

    • 26th Nov 2018 1:00 PM
    LATEST VIDEO: Bushfire meeting at Miriam Vale

    LATEST VIDEO: Bushfire meeting at Miriam Vale

    News The meeting was held at the Community Centre at Miriam Vale.

    Local Partners