'Exceeded expectations': Huge volunteer effort behind festival

THANK YOU: Some of the volunteers for this year's Under the Trees event gather for a celebration barbecue at Canoe Point. Mike Richards GLA141018TREE

VOLUNTEERS from the Under The Trees festival were thanked at a barbecue at Canoe Point Park yesterday.

Around 120 put up their hand to do various jobs at the music event, such as bartenders, catering, front gate services and an extensive art department to run workshops.

Volunteer co-ordinator Cindy Hogarth said it was a "fantastic success".

"I can't even elaborate on how good it was," Ms Hogarth said.

"It exceeded our expectations, let's just say that.

"It's the community coming together to make it happen."

Ms Hogarth said everyone's involvement was paramount to the event being a success.

"If we didn't have them, we wouldn't have an event," she said.

"They feel part of something new, exciting and big ... they're so important."

Lynette Dahl worked at the front desk, signing off and organising volunteers, and directing people around the event.

She joined only because Ms Hogarth asked her to, and was now in her second year volunteering.

"I had so much fun the first year," Ms Dahl said.

"There's no dramas, everyone is there to have a great time, and it was just a lot of fun."

She encouraged anyone who was thinking of volunteering to do so.

"Come along, get involved! These people are so much fun to work with," Ms Dahl said.

Lauren Powell worked in the bar, and like Ms Dahl, she thoroughly enjoyed volunteering for the event, and said she would continue to be a part of it for many years to come.

"It's so good for the soul," Ms Powell said.

"We got a great team leader with Cindy Hogarth...and yes, she was great behind scenes."

The Under the Trees 2018 Music Festival was held last Saturday, near Jacaranda Drive on Boyne Island, where 20 artists performed all day and well into the night.

There were also art workshops where children and adults could create lanterns and headbands and wear costumes.

Ms Hogarth was already looking for volunteers for next year's event.

"We'll be taking expressions of interest very soon," she said.