Volunteers spread rich history of comms and radio in Gladstone

GETTING POINTERS: Zahra Lawson, 16, is a volunteer and guide on the HMAS Gladstone. She hopes to join the navy as a communications officer, so having Michael Buchanan from the Rockhampton radio club give her some tips on the flybridge was useful.

GLADSTONE locals are teaching others about the history of radio and communications in the area.

Volunteer tour guide Zahra Lawson, 16, has been showing off radio technology to curious tourists aboard HMAS Gladstone for more than a month.

"I'm a big lover of the navy," Miss Lawson said. "I enjoy telling people about how things work and how things went."

An aspiring navy recruit, she plans to take a year off after high school before heading to Recruit School aboard HMAS Cerberus to study a communications course.

After finishing school, Miss Lawson plans to save up some money before making the big move down to Victoria.

On the other end of the generation scale, Gladstone Amateur Radio Club member and long-time ham radio hobbyist has been on the air waves for more than 50 years.

Gladstone Amateur Radio Club member Geoff Bonney with members from clubs including Biloela and Rockhampton. Mike Richards GLA190817RADIO

He discovered radio as an apprentice electrician in the 1960s, and has held an unrestricted amateur radio licence for more than half a decade.

"I've seen radio equipment, particularly the transmitting equipment, change from the old audio valves into integrated circulatory and digital electronics," he said.

"It's changed a lot in 50 years but we still do the same thing."

The Gladstone Amateur Radio Club consists of 40-50 members, and transmits signals direct (via the ionosphere) or satellite.

"With the local radio club here, there's only a relatively small group of people but we're actually dedicated to this hobby," he said.

The club creates content of "a technical or a personal matter", but stays away from the "three no nos" of sex, politics and religion.

Mr Bonney will head to Port Moresby tomorrow for three weeks to meet fellow Ham radio operators in Papua New Guinea, whom he had spoken to on air.

Amateur radio, also know as Ham radio, is a licensed hobby that requires interested people to sit for examinations before hitting the airwaves for radio and television.

Once gaining a license, broadcasters can transmit signals around the world.