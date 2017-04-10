Volunteers sought to monitor Gladstone's water quality

A $26,000 grant is set to allow Gladstone community members to keep a watchful eye on their own waterways.

For the past three years, the Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre's Port Curtis Harbour Watch program has focused on educating central Queensland school students as to how to measure water quality in Gladstone Harbour.

Now a Citizen Science Grant from the Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership will allow the program to be expanded to include volunteers from the public and community groups, meaning the water quality in Gladstone's catchment waterways can also be measured.

Project officer Somone Boston said the public would gain greater insight into the science that determined the health of our local waterways by being actively involved in the monitoring.

"Each waterway has its own baseline conditions - what's bad for one waterway may not necessarily be bad for another,” she said.

"We're going to build up an idea over the next 12 months of what's going on.”

Water quality indicators such as salinity, pH levels, dissolved oxygen levels and temperature are among the factors measured by the program.

"We're also looking for the presence of algae and algal blooms,” Somone said.

"Ultimately what we'd like to have is a group of volunteers who can independently go out and record the data accurately, which we can then publish on our website.”

FREE WORKSHOPS: Volunteers will be taught how to use water monitoring equipment. Contributed

Workshops to explain the use of monitoring equipment will be held on May 11 at 10am and 6pm, and a free "Catchment Bus Crawl” along the Boyne River will be held soon.

For further information or to register interest, contact Somone at the Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre on 4973 7812 during business hours.