Volunteers rapt with biggest morning tea

THE Cancer Council Gladstone Volunteer Branch exceeded expectations with its morning tea this week.

The money raised has yet to be finalised, but the branch hoped for a big result after about 160 attended its Australia's Biggest Morning Tea function at the Gladstone Ports Corporation Social Club on Thursday.

This was up from the 150 the branch was expecting.

"It was really successful, we were very happy with it and everybody there seemed happy,” branch secretary Glenda Cordwell said.

"There was good entertainment, morning tea was lovely, lots of great prizes and lots of high- lights,” Ms Cordwell said.

Yesterday the branch was still counting the proceeds which will stay in the central Queensland region in the fight against cancer.

"We're just finalising the total amount amount raised, but we're definitely very happy, it was certainly successful,” Ms Cordwell said.

The official Australia's Biggest Morning Tea date is Thursday, May 25, but locals can hold an event and raise funds any time throughout May or June.

For more information

visit cancerqld.org.au or call 13 11 20.