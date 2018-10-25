Volunteers provide breast cancer patients relief

SUPPORT: McGrath Foundation breast care nurse Sally Haley and Zonta Gladstone president Alison Kelly with the most recent cushion delivery.

A GLADSTONE McGrath Foundation breast care nurse is singing the praises of Zonta volunteers who make major contributions to her work.

Nurse Sally Haley was presented with 30 breast cushions on Tuesday by the Zonta Club of Gladstone president Alison Kelly.

Ms Kelly said Zonta volunteers made about two rounds of cushions every year to support women who had mastectomies.

Ms Haley said she was grateful and proud to have a dedicated Zonta team producing cushions she could distribute throughout Gladstone.

"Zonta is supportive to the Gladstone community, especially to people with breast cancer,” Ms Haley said.

She said she gave away between 5-10 cushions every month.

"Although people are very aware breast surgery could have saved their life, it's also going to be a shock when they realise how much their body may have changed,” Ms Haley said.

"Zonta cushions definitely help to ease some of the patient's discomfort.”

Ms Kelly said the Zonta volunteers were proud to give support to women in need.

"We all know someone who's been touched by cancer,” she said.

"A lot of women don't have the luxury of private health care.

"Any way that we can, we help lighten the load of those women.”