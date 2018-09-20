Menu
Gladstone RSPCA president Nicole Allison with volunteers Astrid Allison and Joan and Bruce Mackay, showing off the new shipping container donated by a number of Gladstone businesses.
News

Volunteers pitch in to help Gladstone's homeless animals

Gregory Bray
by
20th Sep 2018 9:00 AM
A LONG list of volunteers have been working to help the growing number of homeless pets in Gladstone.

The RSPCA's Nicole Allison said the group needed somewhere dry and rodent proof to store donated food and linen.

"Our operations have continued to grow," she said.

"We needed more storage space, especially since we recently changed our processes to have cats processed and temporarily housed on site at our adoption centre as well."

Last year Dyno Nobel at Bajool donated a 20-foot container to the group.

"Engineer Anthony (Tony) Lumley supported us from the start assisting with the paperwork and drawings to get it installed at our facility," Ms Allison said.

"Unfortunately he became ill and passed away suddenly in July."

After more than a year of organising and many hours of hard work, the shipping container was installed on Monday afternoon.

"We are extremely grateful for the generous support we have received. Our region is amazing," Ms Allison said.

"Now we just need some help with fitting the container out with shelving, a roof and an entrance path for the safety of our volunteers."

Volunteers who contributed to the project:

Dyno Nobel - Donation of Container

Tony Lumley (Engineer) - Drawings/Permits

Castle Excavations - clearing the area

Hash House Harriers - fund-raising

Boral - discounted cement

Robbo's Concreting - pouring of footings

Multitrade Building Hire - Transport & cranage

Astrid Allison / Bruce & Joan Mackay - coordinating the project

nicole allison rspca adoption centre rspca gladstone volunteers
