Rural Fire Service volunteers Damien Fowler, Errol Noye, Ian Hartley, Mohammed Shamim, Ben MacCarthy and Josh Jasinski are on their way to Glen Innes to help fight the bush fires
News

Volunteers off to fight fires

Sam Reynolds
30th Oct 2019 5:00 PM
SIX Gladstone Rural Fire Service volunteers have taken up a call to assist firefighting efforts in New South Wales.

The group are from various fire brigades across the region.

RFS Gladstone area director Craig Magick said fire services had been battling a bushfire around Glen Innes for weeks and had requested help from Queensland.

“It demonstrates the passion of our rural volunteers in wanting not only to protect their own community but go and assist other communities,” Mr Magick said.

He said the volunteers were doing their part to repay interstate volunteers who helped fight last year’s CQ bushfires.

The men flew to Brisbane today where they collected a number for fire trucks to drive to Glen Innes.

Mr Magick said it was a great opportunity for the volunteers to mix with their NSW counterparts and share some common understanding.

Gladstone Observer

