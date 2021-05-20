Volunteers needed to run iconic Tannum Sands event

Tannum Sands Beach Arts and Music festival is making a return in June.

Beloved Tannum Sands event Beach Arts Music is finally making a return after a 15-month hiatus.

The free monthly event was cancelled in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is finally making a return this June.

Boyne Tannum Arts Business and Community Association president Kahn Goodluck said the whole committee was excited for the event’s return.

“(The year) 2020 was going to be the 10th year of BAM, it was really disappointing we weren’t able to run the event last year but this year we’re planning a belated birthday at some point,” Mr Goodluck said.

Mr Goodluck said a lot of work was going on behind the scenes to ensure a ‘quality market’.

“We’ve got a good music line up, and we’re hoping to have 100 plus stalls,” he said.



“Our markets have a ‘make it, bake it and create it’ theme which is one of things that makes the markets so special.

“We steer clear of the cheap stuff, and make it the handcrafted, hand baked goods.”

Mr Goodluck said the BTABC Association was looking for more volunteers to run the event.

“We are looking volunteers for BAM, it’s an entirely volunteer run event,” he said.

“We always need more hands on deck to make sure we can run these events.

“Without volunteers we can’t run these events.”

If you are interested in volunteering, you can contact BAM via Facebook.

BAM will make a return at the Millenium Esplanade on June 5 from 2pm till 7pm.