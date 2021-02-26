Volunteers needed for waterfront museum

If you ever wanted to add museum volunteer to your resume, now is your chance.

Gladstone Maritime History Society is calling for volunteers of all ages and abilities to help put the final touches on the new Maritime Museum at East Shores.

The doors are set to open this April and president Lindsay Wassell said all that was left to do was to dust off the artefacts and put them on display.

“We just need a few more hands and preferably, we’d love volunteers with skills in researching,” he said.

“With 1600 artefacts moving to the new museum, there’s quite a bit of unpacking to do.”

Acting CEO Craig Walker said the musem would add another feature to the parklands.

“We’re all excited to have the museum open and we know it’ll be a fantastic addition to the parklands,” Mr Walker said.

Mr Wassell said the local group was grateful for the new facility provided by Gladstone Ports Corporation.

“It positions us to be right in the middle of the action,” he said.

“The museum will be hard to miss once we open.”

If you were interested in volunteering, contact the Gladstone Maritime History Society on 4972 0810 or click here.