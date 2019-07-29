CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS: Rescue group needs your help

TEAM WORK: Gladstone Animal Rescue Group volunteer coordinator Jan Baines, cat coordinator Betty Bridge, president Judy Whicker and volunteer Carmel Buch are encouraging other volunteers to join the group.

TEAM WORK: Gladstone Animal Rescue Group volunteer coordinator Jan Baines, cat coordinator Betty Bridge, president Judy Whicker and volunteer Carmel Buch are encouraging other volunteers to join the group. Jessica Perkins

GLADSTONE Animal Rescue Group is in search of volunteers to help with driving the new van, walking the animals, cleaning the kennels and foster caring.

Gladstone Animal Rescue Group president Judy Whicker said she was very appreciative of anyone's time given to help out.

"They will be joining a wonderful group of volunteers," she said.

Van drivers

After receiving just shy of $32,000 in the Gambling Community Benefit Fund to purchase a new van, the group is now looking for volunteer drivers to help with transporting the animals to and from the vet and to foster homes.

Mrs Whicker said they are expecting the vehicle any day now and rosters are flexible.

A current driver's licence is essential and GARG will pick up the cost for fuel and the registration.

Dog foster carers

Ms Whicker said the team at GARG would be very appreciative of someone putting their hand up to make a "massive difference" in a dogs life by "giving them the much needed security until they find their forever families".

"As with any rescue, the backbone of our group are our awesome team of carers," Ms Whicker said.

"All you need is a safe, secure yard and the willingness to allow a dog or pup into your home and heart."

She said the group would supply the rest of the equipment needed.

Kennel cleaners

Volunteer coordinator Jan Baines said this role involved taking dogs to their outside kennels in the morning and bringing them inside at night.

It also involves giving them food, clean water and helping clean out the kennel to give a dog a warm bed.

"If you can volunteer for one or two shifts a week, we would love to speak to you," Mrs Baines said.

Walkers

"As our furry friends get very excited at getting out and about, walkers are required to be a reasonably strong person," Mrs Baines said.

Shifts for van drivers, kennel cleaners and walkers are flexible.

Full on-site training would be provided for kennel cleaners and walkers.

For more information about any of the roles, email judywhicker1@bigpond.com.