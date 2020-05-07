'Really important': Volunteers uncover 1000s of hatchlings

THE 2019-2020 nesting and hatchling season was one of the busiest yet with Fitzroy Basin Association Team Turtle CQ volunteers capturing more than double the data of last season.

From November 2019 until late March this year, 36 volunteers walked beaches along the Capricorn and Curtis Coasts recording marine turtles or evidence of their behaviour through an app on their phones.

FBA community participation officer Lisa Del Riccio said the volunteers' achievements had blown her away.

The 36 volunteers completed 251 BioCollect surveys, spying over 282 turtle tracks, 231 nests and 1126 hatchlings. When compared to last year, that's 243 more surveys spotting 261 more tracks, 215 more nests and 598 more hatchlings.

Data was recorded from Stanage Bay to Wild Cattle Island, including data from Facing Island.

Team Turtle CQ were busy this nesting season

The increase in survey submissions is attributed to the change in data collection method, asking volunteers to record all instances when they walked their local beach, even if they saw no turtles or evidence of their behaviour.

"It's really important for us to get no evidence survey because it means we can see if someone has checked the area," Ms Del Riccio said.

"Then we know that on that date, there was no activity."

She said the increased sightings could be tied to more volunteer activity (new volunteers and recording no-evidence data) and the three-year reproductive cycle of marine turtles but as data sets grow in the future, the team will get a clearer idea.

During the season, Ms Del Riccio said she saw some hatchlings.

"I saw a couple of stragglers and walked down the beach with them," she said.

However, she stressed the importance of not interfering with nesting turtles or hatchlings.

"Don't shine lights on the hatchlings, they need that natural light to guide them to the ocean," she said.

As well as recording evidence of turtle behaviour, Team Turtle CQ monitors threats like pest animals and artificial light.

"Artificial light disrupts the natural light cues the hatchlings use," Ms Del Riccio said.

"If there's light on the land, the hatchlings will travel landward instead of seaward and it's exhausting for them … some won't make it."

European foxes are also a threat to nests and hatchlings. Since 2017, before each season, a den detection dog has been brought to the region to assist with the targeted removal of the pest species.

Ms Del Riccio said new volunteers were always welcomed and said there were a few data gaps along the coast FBA would like to see filled in coming seasons, including Lilley's Beach.

Anyone interested in joining Team Turtle CQ ahead of the 2020-2021 season should visit fba.org.au.