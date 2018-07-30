Volunteers dig in for National Tree Day

GREEN THUMB: Rachel Townsend got stuck into planting at Lake Callemondah as part of National Tree Day in Gladstone.

NEARLY 100 per cent of the trees, grasses and shrubs planted last July, as part of Planet Arks' National Tree Day, at Joe Joseph Park survived their first year.

Yesterday the park, which borders Lake Callemondah, was a hive of activity as more than 60 people gave up part of their Sunday morning to get their hands dirty for this year's National Tree Day.

The effort, funded by Gladstone Regional Council and facilitated by Conservation Volunteers Australia saw volunteers plant up lakeside land which had been freshly mulched by council.

The team dug in a variety of native plants from grasses to coffee bush to trees like Burdekin plums, the fruit of which will supply feed for birds.

Linda Fahle, regional manager for Conservation Volunteers Australia said it was great to see so many community members helping out.

"We've planted lots of grasses to encourage the bird life and wildlife to come down. It gives them something to hide in, nest in, and eat," she said

Ms Fahle said it was "awesome" to see how the plants put in last year had survived and flourished and she put it down to the frequent weeding and watering.

"I was really excited," she said. "It's all about the follow up and the maintenance, you can't go putting the plants in and then leave them, you've got to be able to come back and maintain them and give them some loving."

Mother of two Rachel Townsend knows Joe Joseph Park well, having cycled around the lake many times.

With her children at sleepovers and some time to herself she decided to come along to the planting morning.

"I'm not a greenie but I like to garden, and I don't have a garden, so this is my chance to get my hands dirty and give something back to the community," she said.

Ms Fahle said CVA hoped to continue planting up Joe Joseph Park every year.

