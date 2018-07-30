Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GREEN THUMB: Rachel Townsend got stuck into planting at Lake Callemondah as part of National Tree Day in Gladstone.
GREEN THUMB: Rachel Townsend got stuck into planting at Lake Callemondah as part of National Tree Day in Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA290718TREE
News

Volunteers dig in for National Tree Day

Julia Bartrim
by
30th Jul 2018 4:30 AM

NEARLY 100 per cent of the trees, grasses and shrubs planted last July, as part of Planet Arks' National Tree Day, at Joe Joseph Park survived their first year.

Yesterday the park, which borders Lake Callemondah, was a hive of activity as more than 60 people gave up part of their Sunday morning to get their hands dirty for this year's National Tree Day.

The effort, funded by Gladstone Regional Council and facilitated by Conservation Volunteers Australia saw volunteers plant up lakeside land which had been freshly mulched by council.

 

Linda Fahle at Lake Callemondah as part of National Tree Day celebrations in Gladstone.
Linda Fahle at Lake Callemondah as part of National Tree Day celebrations in Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA290718TREE

The team dug in a variety of native plants from grasses to coffee bush to trees like Burdekin plums, the fruit of which will supply feed for birds.

Linda Fahle, regional manager for Conservation Volunteers Australia said it was great to see so many community members helping out.

"We've planted lots of grasses to encourage the bird life and wildlife to come down. It gives them something to hide in, nest in, and eat," she said

Ms Fahle said it was "awesome" to see how the plants put in last year had survived and flourished and she put it down to the frequent weeding and watering.

"I was really excited," she said. "It's all about the follow up and the maintenance, you can't go putting the plants in and then leave them, you've got to be able to come back and maintain them and give them some loving."

Mother of two Rachel Townsend knows Joe Joseph Park well, having cycled around the lake many times.

With her children at sleepovers and some time to herself she decided to come along to the planting morning.

"I'm not a greenie but I like to garden, and I don't have a garden, so this is my chance to get my hands dirty and give something back to the community," she said.

Ms Fahle said CVA hoped to continue planting up Joe Joseph Park every year.

Bill Robertson Toyota supported the event.

Related Items

Show More
bush regeneration conservation volunteers australia lake callemondah national tree day
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Government to reinvest in Dawson Hwy after bridge savings

    Government to reinvest in Dawson Hwy after bridge savings

    Politics Golding replaced five timber bridges $14M under budget and ahead of schedule, according to Transport Minister Mark Bailey.

    Gladstone's rental vacancy rate stays above 4 per cent

    Gladstone's rental vacancy rate stays above 4 per cent

    Property Hopes of a mid-year drop have been dashed by the latest REIQ survey.

    CLOSING TIME: Pizza Capers Gladstone delivers some bad news

    CLOSING TIME: Pizza Capers Gladstone delivers some bad news

    Business The Goondoon St eatery shut its doors on Sunday for the last time.

    Gladstone's waterways monitored for crocodile activity

    Gladstone's waterways monitored for crocodile activity

    Environment Wildlife officers have undertaken night-time vessel based surveys.

    Local Partners