Volunteer work ramps up as clock ticks for festival time

LAYING DOWN ROOTS: Under the Trees volunteers Cindy Hogarth and Diane Buckthorpe are busy on this year's festival.

BEHIND what is becoming one of the region's favourite festivals is months of preparations by Diane Buckthorpe and a dedicated team of volunteers.

She started putting pen to paper in January for this year's festival.

The Boyne Island mum of four, a second-time volunteer for the festival as the approvals and applications officer, said organising this year's event on October 6 was much easier than last year's maiden festival.

"Last year we started straight from scratch, we really needed to figure out what needed to happen," she said.

The teacher aide at Tannum Sands Primary School said she became involved in the festival through a friend who knew about the committee.

She said it was great to use the skills she gained when she studied for an events management diploma.

"Last year I was pleasantly surprised at how well it all came together," she said.

"It's amazing to work with such creative people and witness the vision they have come to life."

Ms Buckthorpe, also a keen crossfitter at Boyne Island, said she was keen to see the community get involved in the music and arts festival again this year.

Tickets can be bought at oztix.com for $25 for adults and $15 for children.