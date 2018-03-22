Volunteer to cruise around and help out

YOU only get one chance at a first impression.

And for those tourists gracing Gladstone's shores aboard some of the world's biggest cruise ships, its the memories they take with them that have them wanting more.

That job is up to Gladstone's cruise ship ambassadors; volunteers who assist tourists with information, directions and advice when the ships dock.

Cruise ship ambassador Patrice McFadzen said the role was about instilling a sense of community pride.

"You're proud of the place you live in so you just want to display it in the best way you can," she said.

"You want to pass on as much information as you can to the tourists and locals alike, that we do have lovely facilities like the Marina Parklands and access to the Great Barrier Reef."

Cruise ship ambassadors undertake a number of roles, working in the information van or souvenirs, operating tours via shuttle buses or just wandering through the crowds.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited are now looking for more ambassadors for the 2018 cruise ship season.

A training day for interested residents will be held on April 24 between 9am and midday.

Patrice said one of the best parts about being an ambassador was the diversity of people and personalities the role brings.

"You don't necessarily have to be a local... but you may know things and tell them things when you don't realise you're offering them that information.

"Just be their first impression of Gladstone as a warm and friendly face."

Kathy Strachan has been a cruise ambassador from day one of the program, and said she is driven by her desire to help out and show people how great Gladstone is.

She said the most rewarding thing about her role is improving people's perceptions.

"It upsets me when I hear people rubbish Gladstone, and it always has done," she said.

"Gladstone's a pretty good place, it's what you make of it.

"The most rewarding thing is hearing people's feedback and saying I didn't realise Gladstone was anything like this."

To RSVP phone GAPDL on 4972 4000 or email events@gapdl.com.au