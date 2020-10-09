Volunteer shortage threatens to cripple historical village

THE secretary of a Gladstone region historical society has made an urgent plea for volunteers, as Queensland tourist attractions continue to recover from COVID-19.

Port Curtis Historical Society secretary Mary Lou Wright said the Calliope River Historical Village would welcome any volunteers.

Ms Wright said the village was short on volunteers because most of them were getting older and needed a break.

Others went on trips away, leaving the village short on numbers, she said.

“Anyone can sign up as a volunteer, male or female, young or oldish,” Ms Wright said in a statement.

Ms Wright said the steps to signing on as a volunteer were easy and there were many ways to do so.

“To sign up as a volunteer, just come to the village between 8am and 4pm on weekdays and fill out a volunteer form to cover them for insurance purposes,” she said.

“Alternatively, give us a call on (07) 4975 6764, or email us at calliopevillage@bigpond.com.”

At Calliope Historical Village there are many disciplines to volunteer in, including painting, maintenance, cleaning, kiosk, gardening and carpentry.

“We can find a job for any volunteer, but our main area at the moment is the kiosk,” Ms Wright said.

“We have groups of two per day, seven days a week from 10am to 4pm.

“Volunteers are welcome to start at any time that suits them.”