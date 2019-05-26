Volunteer projects has group on a WIN

GLADSTONE not-for-profit organisation Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours embraced National Volunteer Week this week by hosting a workshop designed exclusively for its volunteers.

Run by WIN project officer Elmira Esfahani and Lyndal Hansen from consultancy group Amarna, the half-day workshop saw 21 volunteers brainstorm different projects that could be implemented later in the year.

"We wanted to help them with the amazing ideas they had and work on techniques on how to put those ideas together and how to write the project (submission) in a way that you can get some sponsors for those projects,” Ms Esfahani said.

Ms Esfahani said the group came up with five ideas.

"Many good ideas came out of it - five exciting ones - and I'm looking forward to announcing them,” she said.

Graham Dingley has been volunteering at WIN for the past year and attended the workshop. He has helped build a number of items and takes on a mentorship role for the organisation.

"We've built a vertical garden out the back and I was involved with helping supervise the Certificate I in Building and Construction,” Mr Dingley said.

"I think I'm too old to take charge now and come here more as a helper and organiser. I want to assist people in going further. These people are young and enthusiastic and I'm here to support them.”

For Sylvia Too, volunteering is a way to escape the house one day a week.

"I'm pretty new here,” she said.

"I've done a couple of events with Elmira and I'm also working on a project which will happen at the end of November.

"It's good to exchange ideas and views and, as Elmira said,, we've got five really good ideas.”