Hundreds of kilograms have been removed from Sunshine Coast beaches to give endangered loggerhead turtle hatchling a safe passage to the ocean.
Volunteer army the final frontier for turtle hatchlings

Matty Holdsworth
9th Feb 2020 10:58 AM | Updated: 11:22 AM
A SMALL army of volunteers marched on to Sunshine Coast beaches and removed hundreds of kilograms of rubbish yesterday, to give turtles a safe passage to the water.

For almost two hours, the masses of volunteer groups turned out in an "extraordinary" effort being the final frontier for the endangered loggerhead and green turtles. 

The groups protected beaches from Caloundra to Coolum and everywhere in between with people young and old only too willing to help.

Alison Foley, from Ten Little Pieces, said her group alone removed 44kg of rubbish from a section of beach along Cotton Tree in an "extraordinary" effort.

She said shopping trolleys and an abandoned tent filled with debris were some of the larger items found.

"There were hundreds of people down, and whole families, too, neighbours … it's very encouraging to see young children picking up rubbish - especially in the wild weather," Ms Foley said.

"It shows people care, because once the rubbish is waterborne, it is very difficult to get to.

"Our beaches are the last frontier before rubbish is in the waterways where we have 300 species who don't need a plastic diet. It's scary."

