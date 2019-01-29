Volleyball star gets accepted and is off to Missouri Valley

SCHOLARSHIP-BOUND: Chelsea Fanning will head off to the US later in the year.

SCHOLARSHIP-BOUND: Chelsea Fanning will head off to the US later in the year. Matt Taylor GLA230218VBAL

VOLLEYBALL: A Skype conversation has proved pivotal in changing the life of star Gladstone sports all-rounder Chelsea Fanning.

The Gladstone State High School student has received a volleyball scholarship with Missouri Valley College in the US.

And she was about to board a plane bound for overseas when she received the news.

"Mum (Tania Fanning) got an email about it on January 15 and she rang me because I was at the airport flying to New Zealand for the under-18 national softball," Chelsea said. "I was so excited and relieved to get the scholarship."

Chelsea explained the processes it took for her to secure the scholarship.

"I had to start the process in year 11," she said.

"I had help from (Gladstone SHS volleyball coach) Brian Van de Weide through the whole process and he emailed colleges in America.

"We got a lot of responses, especially from coach Tamika Drake from Missouri Valley College.

"I had a Skype conversation with her and I felt that we hit it off."

Chelsea then set up videos of herself playing volleyball, compiled her academic records and she had to sit a SAT test (the standardised test widely used for college admissions in the US) in December.

"Once I received my scholarship, I then had to apply for a 12-month study visa to America that has to be renewed every year," she said.

"It is important to make sure that the colleges that you look at have the degree that you suits you and I was fortunate enough that Missouri Valley College had that. Then it was just a waiting game."

The scholarship goes for four years and she will play for the Vikings and study a degree in sports science.

"What it covers is tuition, accommodation and volleyball expenses for the next four years and I will be staying on campus in the dorms," Chelsea said.

"It allows me to further develop my skills. I get to face a higher level of volleyball while studying and hopefully one day make the Australian squad."

"It also allows me to be looked at for playing in Europe as a professional."

The scholarship starts in August.

Chelsea says......

"Over the last few years I've improved in my serving and hitting. I was invited down to the AIS for a few days of training and I picked up a few new tips."

"I've travelled down to Brisbane to attend QAS training. Both of these have really helped me to improve my skills by tweaking a few things."

"My parents have helped me out a lot by driving me to trainings and tournaments, whether they have been here in Gladstone, Brisbane or overseas."

"I would have to say that I have had a number of coaches who I have learnt from over the last five years."

"I've had quite a few QLD coaches and Australian coaches that I have enjoyed being coached by and I always take on board what they have to say and try and put it in place."

"Vikings have the chance to keep advancing to higher conferences if they finish well. They can get all the way to National Championships."