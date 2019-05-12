Aussie Volko shocks world, demands title fight

Alex Volkanovski is likely to fight for the featherweight title. Picture: Getty

Alex Volkanovski wants onto a blockbuster Australian UFC card - possibly on NRL grand final day - after upsetting Brazilian legend Jose Aldo in Rio de Janeiro.

Volkanovski now looks set for a showdown with UFC featherweight champ Max Holloway, after winning a unanimous points decision over No.1 contender Aldo.

Now undefeated in his past 17 outings, the Wollongong slugger's management team will push to have him appear on the same card as Australia's most dangerous man Robert Whittaker, who defends his own UFC middleweight strap against rising New Zealand phenom Israel Adesanya later this year.

Already UFC president Dana White has revealed he wants that bout to be held Down Under, with western Sydney's Bankwest Stadium a possible venue.

During the fight telecast out of Brazil, it was revealed that UFC 243, which is yet to have any fights announced, will be held on December 6 (Australian time).

That means, if the UFC wants Whittaker to headline that card, it will be on the same day as rugby league's biggest event.

After winning, Volkanovski said: "Let's get down to business. I'm next in line. I should be ranked No.1".

The 30-year-old then added that he wanted to fight on the proposed Australian card, saying "that would be a cracker".