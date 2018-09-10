Gladstone home owners advised to hold on for right price

HOLDING ON: Yvonne and her dog at the Telina home she and her husband John hope to sell once the market improves.

IN MOST housing markets, sellers can expect a "spring bump" due to buyers looking to move into their new homes before Christmas.

But Gladstone's indomitable boom and bust cycle has some cautious home owners holding on to their properties just a little while longer - especially those who believe the market has already bottomed out.

Telina couple John and Yvonne are looking to downsize from their five-bedroom home at some point, but they're not ready to do so just yet.

"We don't want to sell in a market where it means we're going to lose money," Yvonne told The Observer.

"We've had a few real estate agents come by, and they've all advised us to hold off a little bit longer."

John said the speed with which some of the higher-priced properties around Gladstone were being snapped up gave him greater confidence than the town's tightening rental market.

"Yesterday one was listed at $799,000 - six months ago it wouldn't have picked up $625,000," he said.

"As soon as something hits the market which is well priced, it's gone."

Both Yvonne and John agreed they were always keeping an ear to the ground for word of new industry projects which might mean the time to sell was around the corner.

"Gladstone is boom and bust, it always has been," John said.

"We've hit the bottom and it's starting to come back up... but there's always a lot of uncertainty."