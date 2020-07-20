Voice finale: Guy's outfit brutally mocked
Guy Sebastian's unique outfit stole the show during The Voice grand finale.
The coach's unique suit/turtle neck combo certainly sparked a reaction with viewers.
Some thought he looked like a Bond villain. Others suggested his stylist might have been vision impaired.
But the grand finale wasn't about Guy. It was about the four finalists: Siala, Johnny, Chris and Stellar.
And in the end there could only be one winner, and that was Chris Sebastian who took home $100,000 and a recording contract with EMI Music Australia.
It was a surprising result and despite the fact the winner was determined by public votes, some viewers were shocked that Chris won.
Have a look below for the highlights and lowlights from the grand finale.
Whoever is styling Guy’s clothing choices should be voted off ... #TheVoiceAU— samlenton (@thegreatlenny15) July 19, 2020
Ok I’ll say it— DrLTI (@spartytalkback) July 19, 2020
What the blinking hell is Guy wearing? It looks like something the dad off Thunderbirds would wear #TheVoiceAU
Love the get up Guy. @GuySebastian #thevoiceau pic.twitter.com/1ZE9wMy1PL— johnny (@superflysonic) July 19, 2020