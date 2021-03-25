Vodka-drink drive means court for Gladstone woman

Kylee Michelle Raby pleaded guilty to driving U.I.L before Magistrate Bevan Manthey on Tuesday in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

A Gladstone woman claimed she had “only” two cans of pre-mixed vodka before driving.

Kylee Michelle Raby, 33, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo said police intercepted Raby driving a Foton dual-cab on Iris Rd, Kirkwood at 8.40pm on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Police observed Raby driving with her lights off in dark conditions.

Raby had a blood-alcohol content reading of .153.

Raby told police she had “only” consumed two cans of vodka before driving and stated her first drink was around 6.30pm that night, with her last at 7.45pm.

She could provide no emergency reason for driving and was subsequently issued a notice to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey convicted and fined Raby $500 and suspended her from driving for six months due to previous offences within the past five years. Convictions were recorded.

